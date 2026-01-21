Centenarian Cue Master: 100-Year-Old Sidney Stein Returns at Pockets Pool & Pub

TUCSON, Arizona — Last January, at the Tucson Senior Olympics, 99-year-old billiards player Sidney Stein left quite an impression.

We hoped to see him competing again in 2026—at the milestone age of 100. True to form, Stein made good on that moment. Today, at Pockets Pool and Pub Stein reports no major health issues over the past year—just the usual effects of aging. When asked how it feels, he laughs and says, "It feels like one hundred—yeah—just about."

The New York native didn't pick up a cue until age 87, which, as he puts it, "was a long time ago."

These days, he still plays twice a week at the Udall Rec Center. Billiards demands precision: the right stance, grip, and stroke—demonstrated with a quick show—along with solid ball control and aim. It's a challenging sport at any age.

During one shot, Stein lined it up carefully: "I'm going to try to bank it in there."

But even for a 100-year-old, luck can play its part. After the ball dropped into the wrong pocket, he quipped simply, "Wrong hole."

His competitor was holding his own too. At one point, Stein joked, "I hope he makes a few shots so I can rest."

The opponent did just that, and Stein lost his first-round match, sending him to the consolation bracket.

Still, perspective matters at this stage of life. When reflecting on his participation, Stein agreed with a simple truth: "Just attending is an accomplishment. That's true."At 100, Sidney Stein isn't just playing pool—he's proving that passion and perseverance keep the game going strong, one shot at a time.

