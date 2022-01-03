Watch
Cards hold off Cowboys 25-22 in matchup of playoff teams

Kyler Murray threw two touchdown passes to Antoine Wesley and the Arizona Cardinals held on to beat the Dallas Cowboys 25-22 in a matchup of playoff-bound teams. AP photo.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kyler Murray threw two touchdown passes to Antoine Wesley and the Arizona Cardinals held on to beat the Dallas Cowboys 25-22 in a matchup of playoff-bound teams.

The outcome didn’t do much to change the races for the NFC’s No. 1 seed or the NFC West. But the Cardinals ended a three-game skid a week after backing into the postseason while stopping the NFC East champion’s four-game winning streak.

The wild-card round is guaranteed for both teams since Green Bay’s 37-10 win over Minnesota on Sunday night left the Cowboys and Cardinals with no chance at the NFC’s first-round bye.

