Cards designate Watt to return, could help in playoffs

The Arizona Cardinals announced that three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt has been designated to return from the injured reserve list, leaving open the possibility that he could boost the team’s defense during the playoffs. AP photo.
Posted at 1:25 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 15:29:15-05

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals announced that three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt has been designated to return from the injured reserve list, leaving open the possibility that he could boost the team’s defense during the playoffs.

The Cardinals made the move on Friday and now have 21 days to elevate Watt to the 53-man roster. He can return to practice immediately.

The 32-year-old Watt was initially expected to be out for the season because of a shoulder injury on Oct. 24, but has been working out at Arizona’s practice facility to try and be ready for the playoffs.

