Cardinals, Titans open season each with several new players

Lindsey Wasson/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Posted at 8:13 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 11:13:51-04

The Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans open the season against each other Sunday with a handful of players in new jerseys.

J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins are reunited with the Cardinals, who also added A.J. Green. Julio Jones now is with the Titans.

This will be only the 12th game between these teams and the first time they have met in a season opener.

Arizona has won the last two but the last three have been decided by a combined 11 points. Each of the first two games between these teams played at Nissan Stadium came down to the final play.

