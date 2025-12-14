Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Burries scores 28 as No. 1 Arizona defeats No. 12 Alabama 96-75 in Birmingham

Vasha Hunt/AP
Alabama forward Amari Allen (5) shoots and hits a three-point shot over the defense of Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen (7) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Arizona Alabama Basketball
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — No. 1 Arizona pulled away in the second half after trailing by two at halftime with a dominating rebounding performance and a career night for freshman Brayden Burries.

Burries led Arizona with 28 points while Mo Krivas had his first career double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Tobe Aawaka had 15 rebounds off the bench. Overall, Arizona outrebounded Alabama 52-32.

Labaron Philon paced Alabama with 21 points.

The Wildcats used a 14-1 early second half run to take control of the game. The Wildcats won despite its two top scorers, Jaden Bradley and Koa Peat, sitting on the bench at times with foul trouble.

It's Arizona's fifth win over a ranked team so far this season. The Wildcats improved to 9-0, handing No. 12 Alabama its third loss.

The game was played at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, the first time Arizona has played in The Magic City since the 1997 NCAA Tournament, which Arizona won.

