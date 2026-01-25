Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Burries scores 22 points, No. 1 Arizona dominates West Virginia 88-53 to remain undefeated

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona forward Tobe Awaka drives on West Virginia guard Amir Jenkins (2) and guard Honor Huff during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz.
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Brayden Burries scored 22 points, Koa Peat added 17 and top-ranked Arizona remained undefeated with an 88-53 dismantling of West Virginia on Saturday.

The Wildcats (20-0, 7-0 Big 12) were unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the first time in program history to start the week and concluded it with two blowouts.

Coming off a 73-51 win over Cincinnati on Wednesday, Arizona dominated the Mountaineers (13-7, 4-3) while building a 20-point halftime lead and didn’t let up for the program’s best start since opening 21-0 in 2013-14.

The Wildcats are one of three remaining undefeated teams, with No. 7 Nebraska and No. 25 Miami (Ohio).

Chance Moore led the Mountaineers with 12 points.

West Virginia beat Arizona State 75-63 on Wednesday for its first road victory, but didn’t put up much of a fight against the nation’s No. 1 team.

Arizona had a seven-point lead in the game’s first 3 1/2 minutes and pushed it 11 despite hitting one field goal in 10 attempts over a nearly five-minute stretch.

The Wildcats had no defensive letdowns during the first half, holding West Virginia to 29% shooting, including 3 of 15 from 3.

Burries hit a pair of early 3-pointers to get the Wildcats going and had 13 points by halftime. West Virginia closed the first half with a sloppy turnover and Dwayne Aristode converted it to a layup at the buzzer that put Arizona up 43-23.

Burries hit an early 3-pointer in the second half and scored on a during an opening 10-4 run that pushed the Wildcats’ lead to 26.

WATCH THE 2025-26 ARIZONA BASKETBALL SEASON PREVIEW - CACTUS RISING:

