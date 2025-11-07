Bryce James Tries to fit in at Arizona While Carrying a Legendary Name

TUCSON, Arizona — It's not just the name on the back of the jersey. It's the striking resemblance, the familiar mannerisms, and yes, the undeniable potential. On picture day at the University of Arizona, Bryce James—the youngest son of all-time NBA leading scorer LeBron James—can't help but stand out. Yet, the 6'5" guard is determined to blend in.

"He fits in. He's one of us, he belongs," said Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd. For Bryce, officially listed as hailing from Akron, Ohio, but raised largely in Los Angeles, the journey to Tucson marks a new chapter. Last year's Arizona-Duke game was the first college basketball matchup he ever attended in person. He was instantly hooked.

"I see the environment because I know the fans—they really enjoy coming to the Arizona games. I know they like to get rowdy, get loud," Bryce said, reflecting on what sealed his commitment to Tommy Lloyd's program.

His decision sent ripples through the college basketball world, but Lloyd is focused on building a genuine connection. "He and I are gonna say walk in on that relationship and continue to grow," the coach explained.

The Weight of the James Legacy

Being the son of one of the game's all-time greats comes with inevitable scrutiny. Lloyd, however, is adamant about protecting Bryce's normalcy."I think his biggest desire is just to be a normal kid and fit in with a group," Lloyd said. "So you know, my recommendation to all you guys and everybody's social media: let him. Let him fit in with this group, let him be a normal person, let him be a normal 18-, 19-year-old kid. You know, that's the greatest gift you can give him."

Lloyd is also tempering expectations. Arizona boasts higher-ranked recruits on the roster, and Bryce isn't expected to start right away. But when his number is called, he's ready to contribute."Shoot the ball, you know, I have a great IQ, finding my teammates when they're open, and defend," Bryce said of his skill set."His best years are ahead of him," Lloyd added. "We've made a commitment to developing him as a player, and he's made a commitment to put in the work to be developed."

Teammate guard Anthony Dell'Orso echoed the sentiment: "He's super coachable. He'll continue to get better and slowly edge his way up the roster, and that's what he's doing. It's just super comfortable and super good talent, and he'll be good for us."

Lessons from Family

Bryce is walking a path already tread by his older brother, Bronny, who suited up for USC before entering the NBA.

Bronny spent his rookie season splitting time with the Los Angeles Lakers and their G League affiliate. The advice from both Bronny and their father? Keep grinding and stay resilient."Working hard, you know, just coming in here, doing what you do best," Bryce relayed. "And also just like, making sure that even if you're not having some good days, you know, just always have to stay positive mentality. Like, maybe miss a shot, you get a turnover or something—don't hang your head down. Always keep your head up, just push through, just stay positive."

A Bright Future in Tucson

As Bryce James settles into life as a Wildcat, the national spotlight will inevitably follow. But in the desert, he's focused on growth, teamwork, and carving out his own identity. With a supportive coach, welcoming teammates, and a fanbase ready to roar, Bryce's story is just beginning—one dribble, one shot, one normal college day at a time.

Note: This article was written by the author with the aide of artificial intelligence.