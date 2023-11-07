Boswell scores 18, No. 12 Arizona dominates Morgan State 122-59 in season opener

TUCSON, Arizona — Kylan Boswell scored 18 points, Pelle Larsson added 15 and No. 12 Arizona opened coach Tommy Lloyd’s third season with a 122-59 demolition of Morgan State on Monday night.

The Wildcats dominated after an early feeling-out period, using two big runs to build a 35-point halftime lead, their largest since 1998. Arizona shot 55% from the floor, had a 58-20 advantage in the paint and scored 41 points off Morgan State’s 25 turnovers.

Caleb Love had 12 points in his Arizona debut and freshman KJ Lewis had five of Arizona’s 16 steals in the Wildcats’ 23rd straight home-opening win.

Christian Oliver led Morgan State with 12 points.

Arizona lost several key players from a team that lost to Princeton in the first round of last year’s NCAA Tournament, including leading scorer Azuolas Tubelis, point guard Kerr Kriisa and 7-footer Christian Koloko.

Larsson, Boswell and Oumar Ballo anchor the returning core and Lloyd filled in the rest of the roster with freshmen and transfers, including Love and former San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson.

The Bears had no answer no matter who Arizona had on the floor.

Morgan State kept it close early before the Wildcats ran away on runs of 15-2 and 18-3. Arizona harassed the Bears into 15 first-half turnovers — leading to 22 transition points — and dominated the paint to lead 61-26 at halftime.

The Bears added to their turnover problem by taking numerous wild shots that were nowhere near going in.

The Wildcats didn’t let up to open the second half, creating turnovers that led to transition points during a 15-2 run that made it 76-30. Ballo, Arizona’s 7-foot, 260-pound center, punctuated the run with a steal and breakaway dunk.