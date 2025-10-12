Bachmeier runs for 7-yard TD in second OT, No. 18 BYU beats Arizona 33-27 to stay undefeated

TUCSON, Arizona — Freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier ran for a 7-yard touchdown in the second overtime, BYU’s defense stopped Arizona on the ensuing drive and the 18th-ranked Cougars stayed undefeated with a 33-27 win over the Wildcats on Saturday night.

Bachmeier’s run up the middle gave BYU a 33-27 lead, but the 2-point conversion attempt was deflected and fell incomplete. Arizona had a chance to tie the game, but Noah Fifita’s fourth-down pass bounced off the hands of Javin Whatley, who was trying to make a tough catch in the end zone.

BYU (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) has won its first six games for a second straight season and seventh time in program history.

Arizona (4-2, 1-2) has dropped two of its past three games.

BYU fought back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter, tying the game at 24 with 19 seconds left in regulation when Bachmeier ran for a 2-yard touchdown.

Kedrick Reescano gave the Wildcats a 24-14 lead with 11:14 left in the game after a powerful 36-yard touchdown run that went right through the middle of the BYU defense. The 214-pound back met resistance at the line of scrimmage, but broke through a few tackles and dashed toward the end zone.

Bachmeier threw for 172 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while also running for 89 yards and two touchdowns. LJ Martin ran for 162 yards and a score.

Fifita threw for 219 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Kris Hutson caught nine passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.

The game was delayed at the beginning of the second quarter for roughly 75 minutes because of lightning caused by the remnants of what once was Hurricane Priscilla. Arizona trailed 14-7 at the time of the delay.

The rest of the first half remained soggy with intermittent showers, but that didn’t stop Arizona’s offense. Fifita found Chris Hunter for a 35-yard touchdown near the end of the second quarter, helping the Wildcats take a 17-14 halftime lead.

BYU dominated early. Martin ran up the middle for a 28-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter to give the Cougars a 7-0 lead.

They kept rolling later in the first when Bachmeier completed a pass over the middle to Parker Kingston, who turned upfield and ran untouched for a 75-yard touchdown and a 14-0 advantage.