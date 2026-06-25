Arizona's Jaden Bradley selected 50th overall by Toronto Raptors in NBA Draft; Awaka signs to Bulls

TUCSON, Arizona — The Toronto Raptors added experienced depth to their backcourt on Wednesday night, selecting Arizona guard Jaden Bradley with the 50th overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, former Arizona forward Tobe Awaka has agreed with the Chicago Bulls to sign a two-way contract as an undrafted free agent.

Bradley, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound point guard from Rochester, New York, capped a productive college career by earning Big 12 Player of the Year honors in his senior season with the Arizona Wildcats. He transferred to Arizona after one season at Alabama, where he earned SEC All-Freshman Team recognition as a highly touted recruit.

Over his four years at Arizona, Bradley developed into a steady, high-IQ floor general known for efficient scoring, strong playmaking, and defensive toughness. In his final college season, he averaged solid production while helping lead one of the top teams in college basketball. Scouts praise his size for the position, basketball IQ, and ability to impact the game without forcing plays.

The Raptors, who have been rebuilding and seeking backcourt stability, view Bradley as a potential backup point guard with upside. At 22 years old, he brings immediate maturity and professional readiness compared to many younger prospects.

Bradley becomes the latest Arizona Wildcat to hear his name called in the draft, continuing the program’s strong track record of producing NBA talent. Reaction around the league has been largely positive, with analysts calling it a strong value pick in the second round for Toronto.

