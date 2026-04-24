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Arizona star freshman Brayden Burries delcares for 2026 NBA Draft

Brayden Burries
Associated Press
Brayden Burries
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TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona freshman guard Brayden Burries has declared for the NBA Draft, making the announcement on instagram.

Burries led the Wildcats in scoring at 16.1 points per game. He is projected to be a lottery pick or taken in the middle of the first round.

Burries writes, "To the University of Arizona, Tucson, and coach Tommy LLoyd - Thank you for believing in me. I'll always be a Wildcat. BearDown!

His announcement follows the one from teammate Koa Peat, who declared earlier in the day. The deadline is Friday night, though players can withdraw their name until May 27th.

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