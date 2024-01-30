Arizona's Big 12 football schedule released

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With new head coach Brent Brennan and staff in place and many starters returning to Arizona football's 2024 roster, the Wildcats are on their way to the Aug. 31 home opener vs. New Mexico.

Following three non-conference games to the start the season, Arizona kicks off its first conference game at the University of Utah—a former Pac-12 opponent also debuting with the Big 12—on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Big 12 Conference matchups through the 2027 were announced back in November, with the Big 12 releasing its 2024 schedule released today.

The 2024 season will be Arizona's first in the Big 12, and the Big 12's first season as a 16-team football conference. Due to a scheduled matchup made prior to 2023's conference realignment, Arizona will play the Big 12's Kansas State in a game designated as 'non-conference'.

2024 Full Arizona Football Schedule:

Home games in bold



Aug. 31 vs. New Mexico

Sept. 7 vs. Norther Arizona University

TBD at Kansas State University (non-conference)

Sept. 28 at University of Utah

Oct. 5 vs. Texas Tech

Oct. 12 at Brigham Young University

Oct. 19 vs. University of Colorado Boulder

Oct. 26 vs. West Virginia Universit y

y Nov. 2 at University of Central Florida

TBD vs University of Houston

Nov. 23 at Texas Christian University

Nov. 30 vs. Arizona State University

Due to the size of the conference, Arizona will not play every Big 12 team in 2024. Arizona, Arizona State and Utah will be joining the Big 12 for their debut this season, with Colorado returning to the conference after previously playing with the Pac-12.

Find the full conference schedule between all teams—Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF, Utah and West Virginia—on the Big 12 website.

The university is currently accepting deposits for season tickets. The Arizona Athletics website has ticketing and seating information.

