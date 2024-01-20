Arizona football stars announce they are staying with the University of Arizona

TUCSON, Arizona — In a post on X.com by Arizona Football, starting quarterback Noah Fifita and star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan announced they will be staying at the University of Arizona.

Following Jedd Fisch's departure for Washington, key contributes for last years 10 win team, running back, Jonah Coleman and cornerback, Ephesians Prysock, entered the transfer portal.

In Jason Barr's one-on-one interview with Brent Brennan, Arizona's new head coach spoke about trying to retain the current student-athletes on the team.

New posts coming from the team's social media are showing messages like "Not done yet" and "The show goes on", rallying spirit for the Arizona Wildcats first season in the Big 12.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

