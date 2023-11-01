Wildcats' future football opponents announced

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona football team will have home games against ASU, Colorado, Texas Tech, Houston and West Virginia next year in its first season in the Big 12, according to a conference announcement Wednesday that unveiled the four-year conference scheduling matrix.

The UA's road conference opponents in 2024 will be BYU, Utah, TCU and UCF.

The scheduling model was developed with a priority on geography, historic matchups, and rivalries as well as competitive balance, according to Wednesday's release from the league.

"As we look towards the future of this conference, we are thrilled to introduce the first football scheduling matrix for the new-look Big 12," Commissioner Brett Yormark said in the release. "I'm grateful to our membership for their support throughout the scheduling process. In this model, competitive balance and student-athlete wellness was prioritized. Rivalries will be protected, and new matchups will be introduced - the excitement and parity this conference is known for will continue for years to come."

Arizona has played 91 games in program history against future Big 12 Conference opponents, including 32 matchups against Border Conference rival Texas Tech, with the last meeting taking place in 2019. The Wildcats have played BYU (12-12-1) 25 times with the most recent matchup in Las Vegas in 2021, Houston (1-3) four times with the most recent matchup in 2018, TCU (1-1) twice with the last matchup coming in 2003, and have never faced West Virginia and UCF.



During the four years, all teams will play one another at least once home and away. Some matchups will occur over three seasons while others occur in all four. Matchups in 2024 that were also played in 2023 will not repeat at the same site.