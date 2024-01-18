Watch: Arizona Football introduces Brent Brennan as head coach

TUCSON, Arizona — Brent Brennan walked into his introductory news conference clapping his hands and blowing a kiss to his wife, Courtney, a University of Arizona alumni.

"I am incredibly honored to be head coach at the University of Arizona," said Brennan. "This is an amazing moment."

It was an emotional moment when Brennan talked about his mentor, the late Dick Tomey, who Brennan once worked under and is the winningest coach in Arizona Football history.

"I don't think very often in your life when you work, you think about somebody every day, but that's what Coach Tomey has done for me," Brennan said."

Brennan spoke of Tomey's traits, philosophies, and lessons.

"You're either coaching or allowing it to happen," was one example.

It's more than two decades since Tomey last coached at Arizona. Brennan will try to build off predecessor Jedd Fisch's success as the program moves into the Big 12.

"I honestly believe you can build a consistent winner, here. We have everything we need to do that."