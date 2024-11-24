Arizona Women's Basketball wins 84-60 over Grambling State

Arizona hosted Grambling State Saturday night.

The Wildcats coming off their first loss of the season against NAU.

Turnovers were an issue for Arizona this game. 18 turnovers in the first half and 27 total on the night.

A turn around in the second half led to the 84-60 win. The Wildcats next game is Tuesday, November 26th against Vanderbilt.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

