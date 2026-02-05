Arizona women's basketball celebrates National Girls and Women in Sports Day with Kansas State matchup

TUCSON — The celebration was absolutely electric at McKale Center as Arizona women's basketball honored National Women and Girls in Sports Day.

Fans received "We Love Women's Sports" shirts as the Wildcats took on Kansas State. A perfect reminder that the impact of the game goes way beyond the court.

Arizona controlled everything from the opening tip and never let Kansas State recover in an impressive 72-62 Big 12 victory Tuesday night.

The Wildcats came out firing with a dominant first quarter, outscoring Kansas State 27-11 behind scorching hot shooting and an aggressive transition attack.

Arizona led for nearly 40 minutes and built their advantage to as many as 18 points in the second quarter.

Noelani Cornfield was on fire, leading Arizona with 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting while adding four rebounds and three assists.

Off the court, women and girls in sports are learning from sports every day.

I spoke with athletes who shared incredible insights about what sports mean to them.

They talked about showing up, remembering their why and doing the hard work.

Many emphasized how sports allow women to trust their bodies and trust themselves, something they experience every single day as both athletes and women.

These competitors have learned resilience and strength through their athletic journeys. For many, there's something deeply validating about being able to compete and win, proving that their hard work isn't for nothing.

The advice they'd give to young girls? Do all the sports you can. Try as many as possible.

"I'm just really grateful that I get to be in this community and be with these amazing women, just women that are powerful together is really cool," Victoria Manning, a Pusch Ridge Christian Academy athlete shared.

They're forever changed by being on women's sports teams, and their message is clear: if you love it, go for it and chase your dream.