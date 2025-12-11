Arizona women's basketball celebrates Field Trip Day with 87-83 victory over Eastern Kentucky

TUCSON — Over 2,000 students from 27 local schools packed McKale Center Wednesday morning to cheer on the Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team during their Field Trip Day game against Eastern Kentucky.

The University of Arizona offers free field trips to community schools to explore different aspects of campus life, and this event showcased women's basketball in front of an energetic young crowd.

"Some of these kids will never get this opportunity. And so just for them to have this opportunity, for Tucson to offer it, I mean it's the best," said Cynthia Peterson, K-6 principal at Southgate Academy.

The Wildcats pulled out all the stops for their young fans with special shoutouts, performances and plenty of the viral "6/7" chant.

For many teachers who are former Wildcats themselves, the day held special meaning.

"I love it. I mean I love being able to share 'me' with them...because I mean I am with them more than I am with my own family," laughed Marisa Gallegos, a teacher at McCorkle Academy.

The energy from the crowd translated to the court as Arizona defeated Eastern Kentucky 87-83.

Mickayla Perdue led the Wildcats with 27 points, shooting 5-9 from three-point range, while Noelani Cornfield added 22 points and eight assists. Freshman Daniah Trammell contributed 11 points.

Arizona held Eastern Kentucky to 38.4% shooting from the field and out-rebounded the Colonels 44-38, with Tanyuel Welch matching her career-high with 11 rebounds.

"Oh it was amazing. It was amazing. The kids were great...it's a different vibe, it's a different feel. I am so appreciative of all the schools that took the time," said Arizona women's basketball coach Becky Burke.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 15-point lead in the third quarter and held on for their seventh win of the season.

Arizona will look to make it two wins in a row when they host Chicago State on Monday, December 15th, at 6 p.m. at McKale Center.