Arizona Wildcats to Open 2026 Season by Hosting In-State Rival NAU

TUCSON, Arizona — The Arizona Wildcats football team kicks off its 2026 campaign this Saturday when it hosts the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Casino Del Sol Stadium in Tucson.

Arizona, coming off a 9-4 season in 2025 under head coach Brent Brennan, enters as a heavy favorite—listed at roughly 33.5 points by sportsbooks. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 17-2 and have won the last two meetings with their in-state FCS rival.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita leads all returning FBS players with 73 career touchdown passes, which is also a school record.

NAU arrives at 1-0 after a 34-27 comeback victory over Eastern Washington in its season opener. The Lumberjacks, ranked No. 25 in the FCS preseason polls, feature returning quarterback Ty Pennington and a productive ground game.

The matchup marks the start of Arizona’s non-conference slate and the 123rd season in program history. Fans are encouraged to wear blue for Native American Heritage recognition. Tickets remain available, with prices starting in the teens.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. MST (9:30 p.m. ET) and the game will stream on ESPN+.