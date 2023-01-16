Arizona Wildcats slip to No. 11 in AP Top 25

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats fell for the second straight week in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll following an embarrassing loss at Oregon.
The Wildcats tumbled from No. 9 to No. 11.
Houston (17-1) held on to the top spot, followed by Kansas (16-1), Purdue (16-1), Alabama (15-2) and UCLA (16-2).
Arizona (15-3) faces Southern Cal Thursday.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.