Arizona Wildcats slip to No. 11 in AP Top 25

Arizona's Tommy Lloyd has been named The Associated Press men's basketball coach of the year after leading the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in his first season.
AP
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 12:06:23-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats fell for the second straight week in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll following an embarrassing loss at Oregon.

The Wildcats tumbled from No. 9 to No. 11.

Houston (17-1) held on to the top spot, followed by Kansas (16-1), Purdue (16-1), Alabama (15-2) and UCLA (16-2).

Arizona (15-3) faces Southern Cal Thursday.

