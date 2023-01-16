Arizona Wildcats slip to No. 11 in AP Top 25

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats fell for the second straight week in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll following an embarrassing loss at Oregon.

The Wildcats tumbled from No. 9 to No. 11.

Houston (17-1) held on to the top spot, followed by Kansas (16-1), Purdue (16-1), Alabama (15-2) and UCLA (16-2).

Arizona (15-3) faces Southern Cal Thursday.

