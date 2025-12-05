Arizona Wildcats prepare for biggest nonconference home test against No. 20 Auburn Tigers

TUCSON — The Arizona Wildcats are set to face their most challenging nonconference home opponent of the season when they host the No. 20 Auburn Tigers at McKale Center on Saturday night.

After spending most of the past month on the road, where they defeated three ranked opponents in all three away games, the Wildcats are ready to return home for what promises to be a packed house of red-clad fans.

"It means a lot you know, obviously we love playing these types of games, and it's extra special when you can bring it home for your home fans," Arizona basketball coach Tommy Lloyd said. "I know our fans yearn for these types of match ups."

The Wildcats will face a formidable challenge in Auburn senior forward Keyshawn Hall, who has scored 20 or more points in six of his eight games this season, including a 28-point performance against NC State last night.

But Arizona has its own star forward in freshman Koa Peat, who is averaging 15.6 points per game and 5.7 rebounds. Peat has earned national recognition as both National Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week and Big 12 Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week.

Senior forward Tobe Awaka has been impressed not just with Peat's statistics, but with his overall approach to the game.

"I don't think he understands how good he is," Awaka said. "But even more than just his physical abilities and his skills, I'm really impressed by his mentality and his maturity as a person, and you know I think that paired with his skill...you know he is destined to play at the next level."

The Wildcats will need that maturity to shine as they face their toughest competition yet in front of their home crowd at McKale Center this weekend.

