Arizona Wildcats need just two more wins for bowl eligibility

Despite back-to-back losses, the Arizona Wildcats still have a clear path to postseason play with five games remaining in the regular season.

The Wildcats currently sit at 4-3 and need just two more victories to reach the six-win threshold for bowl eligibility.

Their remaining schedule includes road games at Colorado this week and Cincinnati, along with home matchups against Kansas and Baylor. The regular season concludes with the Territorial Cup against Arizona State in Tempe.

Arizona missed bowl season last year with a 4-8 record, but this season presents a clearer opportunity for postseason play if the team can finish strong over the final five weeks.

"I have all the belief in our football team…we can win all five," said Danny Gonzales, Arizona's defensive coordinator.

For that to happen, Gonzales' defense needs to tighten up against the run while the offense looks to regain its rhythm behind quarterback Noah Fifita.

Offensive coordinator Seth Doege remains optimistic about the team's potential despite the recent setbacks.

"When I took this job, my goal was to go win a Big 12 championship. And I'm not saying that we're out on that, there's a lot of things that could happen…we got to go attack each and every week, but yeah I would love to be in a bowl game with these kids. I think they deserve it," Doege said.

A bowl appearance would mark significant progress for the program in head coach Brent Brennan's second season. A victory Saturday at Colorado would move the Wildcats one step closer to the six wins needed for bowl eligibility.

The Wildcats have been in this position before, on the outside looking in at postseason play. This time, however, two more wins could be enough to punch their ticket to a bowl game.

