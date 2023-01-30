Arizona Wildcats move up to No. 5 in AP Top 25

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Following a weekend road sweep of the Washington schools, the Arizona Wildcats moved up to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll.
The Wildcats (19-3) moved up a spot from No. 6.
Purdue (21-1) hung on to the top spot, followed by Tennessee (18-3), Houston (20-2) and Alabama (18-3). UCLA (17-4) was No. 9.
The Wildcats host Oregon at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
