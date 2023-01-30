Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Arizona Wildcats move up to No. 5 in AP Top 25

Arizona has been an offensive juggernaut in two seasons under coach Tommy Lloyd while reeling off one of the nation's longest home winning streaks.
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP
Arizona has been an offensive juggernaut in two seasons under coach Tommy Lloyd while reeling off one of the nation's longest home winning streaks.
Arizona has been an offensive juggernaut in two seasons under coach Tommy Lloyd while reeling off one of the nation's longest home winning streaks.
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 12:24:50-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Following a weekend road sweep of the Washington schools, the Arizona Wildcats moved up to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll.

The Wildcats (19-3) moved up a spot from No. 6.

Purdue (21-1) hung on to the top spot, followed by Tennessee (18-3), Houston (20-2) and Alabama (18-3). UCLA (17-4) was No. 9.

The Wildcats host Oregon at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE