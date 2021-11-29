Arizona Wildcats leap to No. 11 in AP Top 25 men's hoops poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats surged to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll Monday.

The 6-0 Wildcats entered the poll last week at No. 17.

Duke (7-0) topped the rankings, followed by Purdue (6-0), Gonzaga (6-1), Baylor (7-0) and UCLA (6-1).

Southern Cal (6-0), which was ranked No. 20, is the only other ranked Pac-12 team.

The Wildcats host Washington at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

