Arizona Wildcats leap to No. 11 in AP Top 25 men's hoops poll

Young Kwak/AP
Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd walks along the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton in Spokane, Wash., Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Tommy Lloyd
Posted at 10:16 AM, Nov 29, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats surged to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll Monday.

The 6-0 Wildcats entered the poll last week at No. 17.

Duke (7-0) topped the rankings, followed by Purdue (6-0), Gonzaga (6-1), Baylor (7-0) and UCLA (6-1).

Southern Cal (6-0), which was ranked No. 20, is the only other ranked Pac-12 team.

The Wildcats host Washington at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

