Arizona Wildcats Bounce Back with 107-85 Win Over Ukraine National Team

KĖDAINIAI, Lithuania — The University of Arizona men’s basketball team rebounded strongly from an opening loss on its Lithuania tour, defeating the Ukraine senior national team 107-85 on Thursday, August 20, 2026, at Kedainiai Arena.

Sophomore forward Ivan Kharchenkov led the Wildcats with 24 points (20 in the first half), while Lithuanian big man Ugnius Jarusevicius added 20 points on efficient shooting. Freshman guard Caleb Holt recorded a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds, sophomore point guard Derek Dixon scored 18, and senior Motiejus Krivas contributed 16.

Arizona jumped out to a 33-24 first-quarter lead and extended it to 61-44 by halftime. The Wildcats shot 53% from the field and went 8-of-15 from three-point range, a marked improvement from their previous outing. Head coach Tommy Lloyd praised the team’s better ball movement, rebounding, and overall connectivity after a 99-88 loss to Lithuania’s B team the day before.

Ukraine, missing some of its top players, was led by players who scored 16 points each in a competitive but ultimately unsuccessful effort. The exhibition serves as preparation for both sides ahead of upcoming international competitions.Arizona continues its tour with a matchup against the Lithuania senior national team on Saturday.

