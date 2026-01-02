Arizona Wildcat fans get surprise sendoff at Tucson airport for Holiday Bowl trip to San Diego

TUCSON — Arizona Wildcat fans started 2026 with an early wake-up call, heading to Tucson International Airport before sunrise to catch their flight to San Diego for the Holiday Bowl.

What they found at the terminal was an unexpected surprise that turned their routine travel day into a full celebration.

From the moment fans stepped inside the terminal, balloons lined the concourse and school spirit filled the air.

Tucson International Airport teamed up with the University of Arizona to transform a routine Southwest flight into a full-on Wildcat sendoff.

"I was not expecting it at all…it's really nice," Longtime Wildcat fan Darla Greer said.

The airport celebration featured cookies, Holiday Bowl swag, a photo booth, a team store and enough Arizona spirit to power the plane.

For many fans, this trip represents more than just football, it's about family, friendships and sharing special moments together.

"We're meeting up with other fans...and just the camaraderie of everybody wanting U of A to win and do well, because they're doing great this year," Darla Greer said.

Once onboard, the energy only intensified thanks to Wildcat fan William Murphy, who had a special assignment for the flight.

"I've been assigned to start the U of A chant on the plane," Murphy said.

Confidence flew as high as the plane itself, making bold predictions for the bowl game.

"38-14. Cats," Murphy said. "So that's what its going to be. We are going to open it up and handle them…especially after this year. It's been a good year, I'm really excited, happy for the team and proud of them."

Even Southwest Airlines agents joined the celebration, hyping up a packed plane of University of Arizona supporters ready to cheer on their team.

The Wildcats kick off the new year in San Diego as they face SMU in the Holiday Bowl tomorrow at six p.m. MST, and judging by this crowd, Bear Down Nation will be there every step of the way.