Arizona vs. ASU: Everything on the line for the 99th Territorial Cup

TEMPE — The Territorial Cup always brings high intensity, but this year's match up carries extra weight. For the first time in a while, both Arizona and Arizona State enter rivalry week ranked and with something real to play for.

Arizona rolls into Tempe riding a four-game winning streak and chasing history. A win tonight would keep the Wildcats climbing the bowl ladder and give them a shot at just the fifth 10-win season in program history.

It would also serve as the perfect cap to Brent Brennan's turnaround year, one that's already sparked extension talks.

Arizona State, meanwhile, isn't just trying to spoil Arizona's rise.

The Sun Devils still have an outside shot at reaching the Big 12 title game. To do it, they need to beat Arizona and get help across the conference, but the path is alive.

One of the biggest strengths Arizona brings into this rivalry: they've become a fourth quarter team.

After early-season heartbreaks against BYU and Houston, the Wildcats learned how to finish. Their defense has been the engine, pitching a second-half shutout against Baylor last week and stacking up 15 scoreless quarters this season.

They've allowed just 36 total fourth-quarter points all year, a testament to Brennan's message of poise and consistency.

Tonight, the match up to watch centers around Arizona's defense again. The Wildcats must pressure ASU quarterback Jeff Sims and contain star receiver Jordan Tyson, whom defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales calls "the best 50/50 ball catcher in America."

If Arizona's secondary, including Dalton Johnson and Genesis Smith, can stay aggressive on the outside, Noah Fifita and his deep receiver room will control the pace.

But in a rivalry this tight, discipline may matter most. A sold-out Mountain American Stadium will be hostile, and Arizona has struggled at times with penalties and self-inflicted mistakes.

Last week alone featured nine flags for the Wildcats, including two costly pass interference calls to start the game.

Kickoff is tonight at 7 p.m. at Mountain American Stadium in Tempe, and with history, bowl stakes and bragging rights all in the mix, it might be the most high-stakes Territorial Cup in years.