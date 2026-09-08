Arizona visits No. 14 BYU in early Big 12 showdown this Saturday

TUCSON, Arizona — The Arizona Wildcats (1-0) travel to Provo to face the No. 14 BYU Cougars (1-0) on Saturday, September 12, in a key early Big 12 Conference matchup at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Both teams opened the season with decisive wins. Arizona defeated Northern Arizona 35-7 behind quarterback Noah Fifita, while BYU rolled over Utah Tech 63-7.

This marks the first conference game for both sides and a rematch of last season’s thriller, when BYU edged Arizona 33-27 in double overtime in Tucson. Fifita, a preseason All-Big 12 performer entering his fourth year as starter, will look to lead the Wildcats against a BYU squad that has started strong under head coach Kalani Sitake.

For Arizona, a road win would provide an early boost in the competitive Big 12 race. For the Cougars, a victory would reinforce their status as a contender heading into a challenging schedule that includes a later home date with Notre Dame. Expect a competitive afternoon in Provo as both teams aim to build momentum.

The Cougars enter as roughly a touchdown favorite (around 7.5 points in early lines), with a projected total near 51.5. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. MT / 12:30 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast on FOX.

