Arizona Triathlon wins back to back national championships

TEMPE, Arizona — On a sun-splashed afternoon in Tempe, the Women's Collegiate Triathlon National Championships unfolded at Tempe Town Lake, drawing plenty of onlookers as student-athletes from 15 teams vied for the title.

Leading the charge was Arizona's Kelly Wetteland, who showcased her prowess in a thrilling display of endurance and speed.

The action kicked off with the 750-meter swim in Tempe Town Lake. Competitors navigated around buoys while race officials ensured everything ran smoothly. The Arizona Wildcats entered as defending national champions and were heavily favored to repeat their success.

Emerging from the water, athletes transitioned swiftly to the bike segment. Wetteland, who finished second in last year's championships held in Florida, was poised for a breakthrough. Riders powered down East Lake Drive in Tempe, tackling a demanding 20-kilometer course before another quick transition to the final 5-kilometer run.

Cheers echoed through the crowd, with one fan yelling, “Let’s go Christina, nice!” But it was Arizona dominating the field. The rest of the pack struggled to keep pace with the Wildcats as Wetteland seized the lead early and never relinquished it. Racing in front of a massive University of Arizona fan base, she crossed the finish line undefeated for the season, leaving no doubt that she is the nation's top collegiate triathlete.

In a stunning team performance, Arizona secured a 1-2 finish. Teammate Margareta Vrablova claimed second place, while the Wildcats placed five athletes in the top 10 and seven in the top 20.

There was plenty for head coach Wes Johnson to celebrate. In a fitting tribute, he received a well-deserved Gatorade bucket dump as Arizona clinched the national championship—their second straight in just the program's third season.

"It's so much fun to win a national title," said Wetteland. "We really had to work at it culturally and on the course. For our team to pull through, with so much support from Tucson, it means the world."

"It's an amazing feeling," added Vrablova. "There was more pressure this year."

"The amazing thing is none of them graduate," said Johnson. "They're all here next year. A lot of people don't know about that. We're coming back."

With this victory, the Wildcats have solidified their dynasty in the making, setting the stage for even greater achievements ahead.

