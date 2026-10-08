Arizona Triathlon Core Returns Stronger, Eyes Third Straight Title

TUCSON, Arizona — It’s been 11 months since head coach Wes Johnson took a celebratory Powerade bath right after Arizona triathlon claimed its second consecutive national championship.

The core of that championship team is back this season—and looking even better.Fifth-year senior Molly Lakustiak set an early tone with a victory at last week’s Desert’s Edge Collegiate Cup in Colorado, her first individual NCAA race win.

“It meant a lot. I haven’t won an NCAA race before so it was good to feel good,” Lakustiak said. “And just going into this year, it was a good way to kick it off.”

The program continues to build momentum on multiple fronts. On this day at the Hillenbrand Aquatic Center, individual national champion Kelly Wetteleand and head coach Wes Johnson were with the USA National Team. Arizona has also established itself as a pipeline for elite international talent, including freshman Amit Ben Adiva.

“The team is so good. 2x NCAA champion. I figured it was the best option I can find,” Ben Adiva said.This Saturday, the Wildcats host rival Arizona State in the Cactus Collegiate Cup—a rematch of last year’s event that Arizona won. The dual offers a rare home atmosphere for the team.

“This is the closest thing we get to a home meet and even if it is a swim in the pool instead of the lake, I think it is still a great opportunity just to have the community around us just for this weekend is amazing,” Lakustiak said.

Ben Adiva added: “Knowing the course really well, it’s where I go to class every day.”

While the Wildcats aren’t looking too far ahead yet, their trip to Tempe next month will be for the Collegiate National Championship. A potential three-peat looms for a talented group of fifth-year seniors.

“It’d mean the world,” Lakustiak said. “I’m trying to take it in all I can and spend the most time with my teammates because it is my senior year and I don’t know what’s in store.”In the meantime, Arizona triathlon has built a dynasty in a short amount of time—one lap at a time.

