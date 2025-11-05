Arizona Triathlon chasing back-to-back national titles in Tempe

TUCSON — The defending national champions are ready to do it again.

Less than two months after defeating in-state rival Arizona State in the first-ever Duel in the Desert at home, the University of Arizona triathlon team is heading up to Tempe.

But this time, with a national title on the line.

Last season, the Wildcats captured the USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championship with no expectations and no pressure. But as reigning champs, this year feels different.

“I think that every year we’re a better team,” said Head Coach Wes Johnson. “The biggest difference is that we’re learning how to handle the pressure of being defending champs. That’s a different kind of pressure than we’ve dealt with before.”

With every program across the country now aiming to take them down, Johnson calls that pressure a privilege.

And for senior Kelley Wetteland, who’s dominated the season with first-place finishes in every race, it’s a challenge she’s fully embraced.

“Opportunities like this for sports like ours really don’t come around that often,” Wetteland said. “This is really why you do sports...waking up, feeling those nerves. You asked why we love it, and I think this is one of those reasons.”

The Wildcats will compete in Tempe this weekend, chasing not just another win, but a legacy.

