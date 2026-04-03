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Arizona playing Michigan in Final Four

Tommy Lloyd looks on at practice at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis
Lloyd gets contract extension as Arizona begins Final Four
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FINAL SCORE: Michigan wins 91-73.

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HALFTIME UPDATE:

WATCH KGUN 9 BEFORE THE GAME:

PREGAME SHOW: Arizona vs. Michigan in the Final Four

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INDIANIAPOLIS, Ind (AP) - No. 2 Arizona and No. 3 Michigan meet in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

The Wildcats’ record in Big 12 play is 19-2, and their record is 17-0 against non-conference opponents. Arizona leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 39.8 boards. Tobe Awaka leads the Wildcats with 9.0 rebounds.

The Wolverines are 21-2 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan is second in the Big Ten with 18.8 assists per game led by Elliot Cadeau averaging 5.8.

Arizona makes 50.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.9 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Michigan has shot at a 51.1% clip from the field this season, 11.9 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

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