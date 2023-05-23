Watch Now
Arizona takes down rival Arizona State 12-3 in Pac-12 opener

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona's Nik McClaughry scores a run against Oregon during the seventh inning of a first-round Pac-12 college baseball tournament game Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Pac-12 became the last of the major conferences to add a postseason baseball tournament and the inaugural version is being played in Scottsdale this week. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 4:25 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 19:25:24-04

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nik McClaughry and Chase Davis had three RBIs apiece as Arizona took down rival Arizona State 12-3 on Tuesday in the Pac-12 Tournament opener.

Eighth-seeded Arizona (31-23) plays No. 2 seed Oregon State on Wednesday, looking to snap a three-game skid in the season series. Fifth-seeded Arizona State (31-23) has a day off before facing the Beavers on Thursday.

McClaughry, the Pac-12 defensive player of the year, opened the scoring with a homer in the first inning and Emilio Corona added a two-run triple off the wall during the four-run inning. Arizona also scored four runs in the fourth, highlighted by Davis' bases-clearing double.

Arizona starter Aiden May (5-2) went six innings, allowing only four hits and one earned run. ASU loaded the bases in the fifth inning, but May collected a strikeout and a ground out to end the threat.

Josh Hansell (2-1) gave up five earned runs in 2 1/3 innings for Arizona State, which swept a three-game series in Phoenix this year.

