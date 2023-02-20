Arizona rises to No. 7 in AP Top 25

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats rose one spot to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll after beating Utah and Colorado last week.
Houston (25-2) took the No. 1 slot in the poll for the third time this season. The Cougars were followed by Alabama (23-4), Kansas (22-5), UCLA (23-4) and Purdue (24-4).
Arizona (24-4) hosts ASU (19-9) Saturday.
