Arizona rises to No. 7 in AP Top 25

Posted at 12:08 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 14:08:52-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats rose one spot to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll after beating Utah and Colorado last week.

Houston (25-2) took the No. 1 slot in the poll for the third time this season. The Cougars were followed by Alabama (23-4), Kansas (22-5), UCLA (23-4) and Purdue (24-4).

Arizona (24-4) hosts ASU (19-9) Saturday.

