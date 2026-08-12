Arizona Rattlers, Green Bay Blizzard Set for 2026 IFL Championship in Tucson

TUCSON, Arizona — The Arizona Rattlers and Green Bay Blizzard will meet in the 2026 IFL National Championship on Sunday, August 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET at Tucson Arena.

Arizona, the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, advanced by upsetting the defending champion Vegas Knight Hawks on the road and then defeating the top-seeded San Diego Strike Force in the conference championship. The Rattlers, who won the 2024 title, are led by quarterback Max Meylor and a strong postseason defense as they chase another championship just two years later.

Green Bay enters as the No. 1 overall seed after a 13-3 regular season. The Blizzard beat the Orlando Pirates and Tulsa Oilers to reach the title game for the second straight year. They fell to Vegas on the final play of the 2025 championship and now seek their first IFL title while serving as the home team.

