Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Arizona rallies past BYU 75-72 to earn first Big 12 Win at McKale

In front of the biggest crowd of the season so far, Arizona delivered its breakthrough moment in Big 12 play, rallying past BYU for a 75-72 victory.
Arizona rallies past BYU 75-72 to earn first Big 12 Win at McKale
Posted

TUCSON — In front of the biggest crowd of the season so far, Arizona delivered its breakthrough moment in Big 12 play, rallying past BYU for a 75-72 victory that showcased resilience, balance and leadership down the stretch.

Arizona trailed 57-51 entering the final quarter, but flipped the game with defensive pressure and clutch free-throw shooting, outscoring BYU 24-15 over the final 10 minutes.

Noelani Cornfield set the tone, recording a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists while controlling the pace before fouling out late.

Nora Francois led all scorers with 21 points on efficient shooting, and earning a career high five steals and five assists. Sumayah Sugapong added a season-best 18 points, going a perfect 9-for-9 at the free throw line.

Tanyuel Welch chipped in 13 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, anchoring the Wildcats inside.

Arizona sealed the win by forcing 27 turnovers from the Cougars, and shooting a season-high 90.9 percent from the free-throw line, including 11-of-12 in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats improved to 10-5 overall and 1-3 in the Big 12, and will remain home Saturday against UCF at 2 p.m..

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WATCH THE 2025-26 ARIZONA BASKETBALL SEASON PREVIEW - CACTUS RISING:

THE HUDDLE WEBSITE

Screenshot 2025-09-16 210013.png

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism