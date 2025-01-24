Arizona plays Colorado after Love's 27-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (9-9, 0-8 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (12-6, 6-2 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona faces Colorado after Caleb Love scored 27 points in Arizona's 92-78 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Wildcats are 8-1 on their home court. Arizona leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 36.7 boards. Tobe Awaka leads the Wildcats with 7.4 rebounds.

The Buffaloes have gone 0-8 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado ranks ninth in the Big 12 shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

Arizona makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Colorado has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Colorado averages 73.3 points per game, 4.1 more than the 69.2 Arizona gives up to opponents.

The Wildcats and Buffaloes match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Bradley is averaging 11.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Love is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Julian Hammond III is averaging 13.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Buffaloes. RJ Smith is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Buffaloes: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.