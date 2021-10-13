Watch
Arizona picked to finish fourth in Pac-12 basketball in preseason poll

Arizona Athletics
Arizona Basketball
Posted at 1:12 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 16:12:47-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — UCLA is an overwhelming favorite to win the Pac-12 after reaching the Final Four last season.

The Bruins' men's basketball team received 32 votes from 34 media members who cover the league in the preseason poll. Oregon received the other two first-place votes and was second, followed by Southern California, Arizona and Oregon State. UCLA made a surprise run to the Final Four last spring after losing in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament.

Most of the key players from that team return, led by guard Johnny Juzang. Oregon has won the past two Pac-12 regular-season titles and will have a new-look roster.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

