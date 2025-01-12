Arizona Men's Basketball defeats UCF 88-80

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Men's Basketball hosted UCF Saturday night. It's the first match-up in history for the two programs.

The Wildcats started off strong in the first ten minutes of the first half, only to blow a 14-point lead.

The Knights made it a two point game, 45-42 headed into the second half.

Caleb Love leading the Wildcats with 16 points and Arizona was able to find their rhythm in the beating UCF 88-80.

The Wildcats (4-0) remain undefeated in Big 12 Conference play.

Up next for the Wildcats, they host Baylor Tuesday January 14th.

