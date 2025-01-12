Arizona Men's Basketball defeats UCF 88-80

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Men's Basketball hosted UCF Saturday night. It's the first match-up in history for the two programs.
The Wildcats started off strong in the first ten minutes of the first half, only to blow a 14-point lead.
The Knights made it a two point game, 45-42 headed into the second half.
Caleb Love leading the Wildcats with 16 points and Arizona was able to find their rhythm in the beating UCF 88-80.
The Wildcats (4-0) remain undefeated in Big 12 Conference play.
Up next for the Wildcats, they host Baylor Tuesday January 14th.
——
Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter