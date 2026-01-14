Arizona high jumper Emma Gates soars to season-best after competing at World Championships

TUCSON — After competing against her childhood idols at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo last September, University of Arizona senior Emma Gates has returned to collegiate competition with newfound confidence and record-breaking results.

Gates, who has dreamed of competing at the world level since childhood, made that dream a reality when she qualified for the 2025 World Athletics Championships just two weeks before the event.

"I always dreamed of going to worlds. I'd always watch. I'd watch all the Olympics, I'd watch the World Championships," Gates said. "There's people that I've followed since I was 10 and I got to compete against them in Tokyo."

The Oregon native sat out last outdoor season to train specifically for the World Championships, a decision that paid off when she earned her spot on the world stage.

"It was really cool knowing that I was fulfilling my little self's dreams," Gates said.

Now ranked sixth in the nation among all high jumpers, including professionals, and top 40 in the world, Gates has brought that elite-level experience back to Arizona for her senior season under high jump coach Bob Myers.

"Once you compete at that level and know that you belong there, it really gives you that extra edge, that chip on your shoulder that says 'hey, you know I'm still a collegiate athlete I can compete against and beat all these other college athletes now,'" Myers said. "I think that confidence really caused her to round the bend as far as being a world class high jumper."

That confidence was on full display in her season opener this past weekend.

Gates cleared 1.89 meters, just over six feet, claiming gold and establishing the current world-leading mark and the number one jump in the NCAA this season.

"I'm really excited to see what she can do by the end of this year," Myers said.

For Gates, the achievement represents more than just numbers.

It's about those moments where the little girl who fell in love with the sport gets to show her idols she's now one of them.

Looking ahead, Gates has her sights set on continuing her athletic career beyond college.

"I'd love to go pro after college. Just kind of seeing what else I can learn and making connections and hopefully continuing this past college," Gates said.

