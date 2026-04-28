Arizona Freshman Ivan Kharchenkov Announces Return for 2026-27 Season

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona freshman Ivan Kharchenkov has decided to return to the Wildcats for the 2026-27 season, giving head coach Tommy Lloyd a major boost as the program looks to build on its recent Final Four run.

Kharchenkov was one of the most consistent and valuable players for the Wildcats during his freshman campaign. The talented guard started all 39 games and played a key role in Arizona’s deep postseason run.

Widely regarded as one of the top perimeter defenders in college basketball, Kharchenkov finished the season with 53 steals — the sixth-most by any Arizona freshman in program history and 11th in the Big 12. His defensive impact was significant, helping anchor a stingy Wildcats defense.

Offensively, the 6-foot-6 guard averaged 10.4 points per game, reaching double figures in 26 games. He shot 49.2% from the field and 72.3% from the free-throw line while adding 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Kharchenkov’s well-rounded game stood out nationally. He was one of just four freshmen in the entire country to post at least 400 points, 80 assists, 50 steals, and 10 blocked shots, joining Cameron Boozer (Duke), Kingston Flemings (Houston), and Nigel James Jr. (Marquette). Arizona’s offensive efficiency jumped to 123.0 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor, while opponents managed just 98.9 points per 100 possessions when he was playing.

Kharchenkov’s return, combined with center Motiejus Krivas announcing his decision to come back just one day earlier, gives Coach Tommy Lloyd two of the top defenders in the Big 12 as the foundation for next season’s roster.The Wildcats are now expected to return several key pieces from a team that reached the Final Four in 2025-26.

