Arizona freshman Brayden Burries ties career-high 28 points in Arizona's win over Kansas State

TUCSON — A little over a month ago, Arizona basketball coach Tommy Lloyd predicted freshman guard Brayden Burries was just starting to find his rhythm.

"I'm excited to see in two weeks what Brayden Burries looks like because I think he's in his sweet spot right now," Lloyd said.

Lloyd's prediction has proven accurate as Burries continues to deliver standout performances for the Wildcats.

Since scoring a career-high 28 points against Alabama, Burries has averaged just under 20 points per game along with about five rebounds and two steals.

His latest performance against Kansas State showcased his continued growth, as he tied his career-high 28 points while adding nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.

"Brayden's a great player. He's a great young man, and we're fortunate to have him in our program," Lloyd said. "He's a winner. He's always won. He does about everything in his life the right way. It's just a joy to coach him every day, and it's really fun to help him on the journey."

Burries got off to a slow start this season, prompting Lloyd to challenge him to play faster and rebound more effectively. The freshman guard credits increased experience and comfort with the game's speed for his improved play.

"I think I'm just getting used to the speed first few games," Burries said. "More games, more experience, that's why I'm getting better. I'm honestly just going out there and just hooping, trusting my teammates and the game plan."

The transformation has been remarkable.

Burries has evolved from a good but inconsistent freshman into a highly efficient, confident scorer and key two-way player for Arizona.

Lloyd sees even more potential ahead for his young guard.

"I'm not putting any limits on it," Lloyd said. "I told him you got through a rough stretch, you had a good stretch, and now this January should be maybe the most significant jump maybe you make in your young basketball career should be this month."