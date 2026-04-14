Arizona forward Awaka named to list of Academic All-Americans

Arizona forward Tobe Awaka has added a major academic honor to his résumé,

being named to the second team on the annual list of Academic All-Americans.

The honor, awarded by the Collegiate Sports Communicators, marks the first Academic All-American selection of Awaka’s career, according to a news release from University of Arizona Athletics.

Awaka played a key role in Arizona’s deep postseason run, the news release said, helping lead the Wildcats to their first Final Four appearance since 2001. Coming off the bench in 36 of 39 games, he nearly averaged a double-double with 9.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

His performance earned him Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year honors along with All-Big 12 honorable mention recognition.

Awaka also ranked second in the conference in rebounding and led the nation in offensive rebounding percentage at 20.2%. He recorded eight double-doubles this season and finished his career with 19, while setting personal bests in rebounds, assists and blocks during the 2025–26 campaign, the news release said.

Awaka becomes just the sixth player in Arizona Wildcats men's basketball history to receive the honor.