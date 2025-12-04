Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Arizona Football pulls in a Top-40 recruiting class on Early National Signing Day

Brent Brennan talks about Arizona Football's recruiting class
Arizona Football builds on 2025 season with solid recruiting class
TUCSON, Ariozna — Head coach Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats officially locked in one of the most talented recruiting classes in program history on Wednesday, announcing that 20 student-athletes have signed National Letters of Intent to join the Wildcats beginning in 2026.

The class boasts the highest average recruit rating in program history. Ranked No. 34 nationally and No. 4 in the Big 12 by 247Sports, this group represents just the second time in the past 15 years that Arizona has finished with a top-four conference recruiting class.

“Extremely proud of this staff and what they’ve been able to accomplish on the recruiting trail,” Brennan said. “This is a talented, tough, competitive group that fits exactly what we want Arizona football to be about.”By the numbers:

The class is geographically diverse, pulling talent from eight different states including six recruits from California and five from Texas.

Some of the top recruits include:

4-star QB Oscar Rios — Downey, California (Downey High School)

4-star WR RJ Mosley — Pittsburg, California (Pittsburg High School)

4-star TE Henry Gabalis — Everett, Washington (Archbishop Murphy High School)

4-star OT Justin Morales — El Paso, Texas (Franklin High School)

4-star OT Malachi Joyner — Gilbert, Arizona (Williams Field High School)

4-star CB Xaier Hiler — Denton, Texas (Ryan High School)

