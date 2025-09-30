Arizona Football looks to bounce back against Oklahoma State

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Football looked more like the 2024 Wildcats than how they did over the first three games of this season in last Saturday's 39-14 loss at Iowa State.

"When you are playing against at top 12 or top 15 team on the road, you can't turn the ball over four times," said head coach Brent Brennan.

Quarterback Noah Fifita's two interceptions were his first two of the season.

Now, the Wildcats will look to bounce back against an Oklahoma State team that's lost twelve consecutive games against FBS opponents,and one that is going through a coaching shake-up.

On Monday, interim Oklahoma State head coach Doug Meacham dismissed defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. The Cowboys gave up 612 yards in a loss to Baylor. Quality Control coach Clint Bowen will fill that role.

"With all that they are going through, we know we're going to get their best stuff," added Brennan.

The game will kickoff on Saturday at noon at Arizona Stadium.