Arizona Football is fully vaccinated

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Football is one hundred percent vaccinated, sharing the news on their social media pages.
Head Coach Jedd Fisch said on media day earlier this month that the team needed three more to be vaccinated to reach one hundred percent. He said there are 118 total student-athletes and staff members among the program.
Fisch also indicated that players would not have to quarantine if there was a positive COVID-19 test.
Say Less.#ItsPersonal #BearDown pic.twitter.com/KAB9zDYBgB— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) August 20, 2021