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Arizona Football Holds Local Media Day Ahead of the Start of Fall Camp

KGUN9's Jason Barr Talks with Arizona Football Quarterback Noah Fifita
Arizona Football Local Media Day
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TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Wildcats football held its local media day inside the Davis Sports Center, giving coaches and players a chance to speak with local reporters one day before the start of fall training camp.

Head coach Brent Brennan opened the session at the podium. He appeared in a Pride of Arizona polo and highlighted the special energy the marching band brings when invited to kick off band camp each fall.

The event offered an early look at a team coming off a 9-4 season in 2025 and entering Brennan’s third year. Quarterback Noah Fifita drew strong praise, with the team beginning a Heisman Trophy campaign for the senior signal caller.

"I'm super excited for the opportunities we have," said Fifita. "We're going to attack camp and we're going to attach the season."

Training camp opens Wednesday, Aug. 5, as the Wildcats prepare for their 2026 season opener against Northern Arizona on Sept. 5 at Casino Del Sol Stadium.

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