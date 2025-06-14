Arizona falls to Coastal Carolina 7-4 in College World Series opener

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Coastal Carolina broke open a tied game with three runs in the eighth inning, Dominick Carbone shut down a threat by Arizona in the ninth and the Chanticleers opened the College World Series with a 7-4 victory Friday.

The Chanticleers (54-11) extended their winning streak to 24 games in their first appearance in Omaha since they beat Arizona in the 2016 finals. They'll play Sunday against the winner of Friday night's game between Louisville and No. 8 national seed Oregon State.

“We’ve got a dugout full of hungry and humble dogs,” Coastal Carolina coach Kevin Schnall said.

Arizona (44-20), in the CWS for the first time since 2021, will play the Louisville-Oregon State loser on Sunday.

Coastal Carolina scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to forge a 4-all tie with the Wildcats and took the lead in the eighth after reliever Garrett Hicks (5-1) retired the first two batters.

Wells Skyes sliced an 0-2 pitch just inside the right-field line for a double and Caden Bodine was intentionally walked before Sebastian Alexander, who struck out in his previous three at-bats, singled in the go-ahead run. Arizona closer Tony Pluta came on and gave up Blake Barthol's two-run double.

“This is my last year of college eligibility and I'm giving it everything I’ve got for this team,” Sykes said. “I’ve got a ton of respect for my teammates and my coaches, and I think the big crowds and the loud environments are helping. We’re locked in. We’re on a crazy win streak. We’re really consistent.

"So I think that’s helped everybody, not just me.”

Schnall said Sykes, the No. 9 batter who transferred from The Citadel, was the right man at the right time in the eighth inning.

“He’s got guts,” Schnall said. “He’s great under tension and stress. He lives for those moments. He’s had some massive hits this postseason starting the conference tournament. But I’m really proud of him because he’s really worked hard and he really bought into the Coastal way Day 1.”

The Wildcats had runners on the corners with no outs in the ninth. Carbone struck out pinch-hitter Dom Rodriguez and then got Brendan Summerhill to hit into a game-ending double play.

“It came down to some great two-strike hitting by them,” Wildcats coach Chip Hale said. “Great pitch almost on the ground. Guy dunks it into right for a double. Then they get jammed, hit a ball into center for a base hit. ... That’s why they have the record they have and they’ve been able to run so many off.”

The Chanticleers of the Sun Belt Conference arrived with the most wins and on the longest winning streak ever entering a CWS.

Gary Gilmore, who coached the 2016 national championship team and retired after last season, accepted Coastal Carolina coach Kevin Schnall's invitation to fly with the team to Omaha. He watched the game from the stands.

Chanticleers reliever Cameron Flukey (8-1) pitched four innings in relief of Riley Eikhoff and allowed two runs and two hits with a walk.

Coastal Carolina finished with 14 hits against four pitchers. Blagen Pado, who entered the NCAA Tournament batting .225, continued his postseason tear. He went 2 for 4 and is now 10 of 21 (.476) with three homers and eight RBIs over six tournament games.

Arizona's Mason White hit his 20th homer of the season, and 49th of his career, in the fourth inning, with Alexander leaping at the left-field fence and having the ball soar just over his outstretched glove.

The Wildcats' Owen Kramkowski, coming off his worst start of the season in an 18-2 loss at North Carolina in Game 1 of the super regionals, scattered nine singles and a walk while giving up three runs in five innings. He struck out seven.

