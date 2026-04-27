Arizona center Motiejus Krivas announces return for 2026-27 season

TUCSON, Arizona — Motiejus Krivas, a standout 7-foot-2 center from Lithuania and one of the top big men in college basketball, will return to the University of Arizona for his senior season in 2026-27, the program announced Monday.

Krivas, who played a key role in the Wildcats' run to the Final Four in 2025-26 under head coach Tommy Lloyd, is coming back for another year in Tucson after earning First Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 All-Defensive Team honors as a junior.

The durable big man appeared in all 39 games during Arizona’s deep postseason push, averaging 10.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.9 blocked shots per game. He shot an efficient 56.9% from the field and 78% from the free-throw line.Krivas recorded 73 blocks on the season — a total that ranks seventh in Arizona program history — after posting just 25 blocks in his first 44 career games. His defensive presence was elite: opponents shot 7 percentage points worse from the floor and scored 14 fewer points per 100 possessions with him on the court compared to when he was off it.

Go ahead and add him to your preseason POY watch list now.



Mount Krivas is back! pic.twitter.com/lKvkoFPExc — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) April 27, 2026

He also notched a team-high nine double-doubles, highlighted by a 14-point, 14-rebound performance against Alabama and a 14-point, 15-rebound outing at Kansas. Krivas earned a spot on the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Midseason Watch List and is projected to appear on multiple preseason award lists heading into next season.Krivas’ return provides continuity and a proven anchor for Lloyd’s frontcourt as the Wildcats look to build on their successful 2025-26 campaign, which ended in the Final Four. The move is expected to strengthen Arizona’s roster foundation for another strong Big 12 and NCAA Tournament run.

The announcement comes as college basketball programs across the country continue to finalize rosters amid the transfer portal and NBA Draft early-entry decisions. Krivas’ decision to stay in Tucson gives Arizona a reliable, high-level interior presence for the 2026-27 season.

