Arizona basketball drops four spots to No. 8 in AP Top 25

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After Saturday's shocking loss at Stanford, the Arizona Wildcats fell from No. 4 to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll.

Alabama (22-3) rose from No. 3 to No. 1. Houston (23-2) stayed pat at No. 2, and former No. 1 Purdue (23-3) dropped to No. 3.

UCLA (21-4) rose to No. 4 and Kansas (20-5) jumped four spots to No. 5.

Arizona (22-4) hosts Utah (17-9) at 8 p.m. Thursday.

